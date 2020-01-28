Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

VMUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock traded up GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 172.50 ($2.27). 3,623,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.66. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.