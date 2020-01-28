Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 355.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $89.22. 594,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

