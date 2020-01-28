Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,823. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

