Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.11 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Incyte worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,896 shares of company stock worth $9,893,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Mizuho cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.