Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $20.09 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

