Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 254.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 248,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.76. 121,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

