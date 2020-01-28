Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 3,200 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 360,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of SNA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.44. 135,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,264. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

