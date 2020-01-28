Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 829.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 125.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 90.4% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. 1,413,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

