Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,600 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,408,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,121.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 99,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,879,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

NYSE RNR traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,537. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.