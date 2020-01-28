Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 368,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.69. 203,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

