Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

