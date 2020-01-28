Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,209,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 6,172,129 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

