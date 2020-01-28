VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 27,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,720. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Fahey Julie bought 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

