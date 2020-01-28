Wagerr (WGR) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Crex24. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $14,742.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 205,864,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,485,134 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

