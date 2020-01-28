Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 64,966 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 505.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,966 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 174,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,104. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

