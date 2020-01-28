Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 27,492,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,953,180. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

