Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.92. 284,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,818. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

