Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.73 Million Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

Shares of AES traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 113,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,656. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

