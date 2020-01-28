Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 552.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Garmin comprises approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 100.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 26,526.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 677,762 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 161.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 74,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

GRMN traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 406,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,133. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $255,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.