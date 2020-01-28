Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $1,114.70. 128,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,144. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $803.28 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.