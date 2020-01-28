Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Fidelity National Financial makes up 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,824.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after buying an additional 1,013,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after buying an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after buying an additional 441,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,565,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after buying an additional 426,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.81. 38,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,179. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

