Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 376,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 3.8% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.50% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 129,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,494. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.