Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 412,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,770,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,836. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

