Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.06 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002077 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and $2.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007611 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

