WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

