WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 6,097,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.