WBH Advisory Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,221. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

