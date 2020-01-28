WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $162,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,532,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last 90 days.

A traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 550,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

