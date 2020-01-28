WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 9.7% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 65,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,199. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Lear’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

