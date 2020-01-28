WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,418. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $195.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

