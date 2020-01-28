Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $138.24. 5,492,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $246.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.