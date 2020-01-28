WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Receives $324.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCG. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans stock remained flat at $$349.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.09 and a 200-day moving average of $295.63.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318,581 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,536,000 after purchasing an additional 272,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 282,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.