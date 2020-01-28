Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.45.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,071. Welltower has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,751,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Welltower by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

