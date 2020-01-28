WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

WSBC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,653. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

