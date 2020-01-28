Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 421,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.6% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. 631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,404. The firm has a market cap of $773.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

