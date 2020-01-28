Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $158.37 and last traded at $156.67, approximately 3,025,419 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 995,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.23.

The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

