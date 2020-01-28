White Pine Investment CO Buys 3,998 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $118.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

