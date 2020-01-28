White Pine Investment CO Purchases 16,892 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,588,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,735. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

