Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $75.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.53 million and the highest is $75.80 million. Workiva posted sales of $64.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $293.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $293.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.37 million, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $343.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE WK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Workiva has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

