World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. 7,168,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

