World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

CRM traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $183.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.77. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,514 shares of company stock worth $71,953,848 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.