World Asset Management Inc Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TH Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.29. 1,457,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

