World Asset Management Inc Has $4.65 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 98,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

