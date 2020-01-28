World Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

MO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.