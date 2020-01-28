World Asset Management Inc Purchases 404 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 171,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 3,406,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

