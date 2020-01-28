WT Wealth Management Sells 452 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.