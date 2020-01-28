Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

XHR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 504,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

