Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

XLNX traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,732. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

