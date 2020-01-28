YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.40 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

