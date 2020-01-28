YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 17.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 545,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,100,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.63. 1,329,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.70. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

